From the narrow alleyways of Rotterdam, where he honed his skills in street football, to the roar of the English stadiums, where he has become a nightmare for defenders, Dutch star Crysencio Summerville looks set to write a new chapter in his career. And this time it comes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Every reliable source confirmed on Tuesday evening that Riyadh giants Al Hilal have sealed the deal for Summerville. He will join the club's first-team squad this summer.

Summerville stood on the verge of a move from West Ham United to Roma before Al Hilal swooped in at the final moment and convinced the player to change course.

His signing lays bare Al Hilal's ambitions for the new 2026-2027 season, with the club desperate to reclaim domestic and continental dominance.

What follows is a look at the key talking points now that Al Hilal have wrapped up the Summerville deal, with the official announcement still to come.