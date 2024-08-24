Dr. Irvin Khoza and Kaizer MotaungBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

'The PSL board always praises Dr. Irvin Khoza for his work but Mamelodi Sundowns fans keep complaining! The Iron Duke must remain there, we love him as Kaizer Chiefs supporters' - Fans

Comitis' compliments to Dr. Khoza left local football fans in a hot debate and GOAL gives you their views after gathering them from social media. 

The PSL chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza announced Betway as the league's new sponsor following an unexpected end of the relationship with broadcasting company DStv.

Iron Duke, as the chairman is nicknamed, is understood to have negotiated a deal with the betting company in a very short period of time.  

After the unveiling of Betway, Dr Khoza received praises from different people including Cape Town City boss John Comitis

Here, GOAL brings you some of the top opinions about the Orlando Pirates owner.

