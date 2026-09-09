The new San Siro will be worth €2.15 billion, with a capital gain of €265 million for Inter and AC Milan: here is when it will be unveiled in preview

Inter and AC Milan have submitted to the City Council "the economic feasibility report" for the new facility to be built in the Lombardy capital. The new stadium, when it is completed in 2032, will be worth the extraordinary sum of 2 billion 149 million. The two clubs estimate that it will generate 418 million on the market thanks to the sports arena, as well as the offices, the hotels and the commercial spaces. Themajor real-estate operation should guarantee the clubs a capital gain of 265 million.

Those figures would help both clubs close the gap on the Premier League and the Bundesliga in terms of income and revenue. At the very least, they would start to chip away at the huge deficit that has opened up over the last 20 years.