Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
cm grafica san siro inter milan scaroni marotta

Translated by

The new San Siro will be worth €2.15 billion, with a capital gain of €265 million for Inter and AC Milan: here is when it will be unveiled in preview

Inter
AC Milan

AC Milan and Inter’s push to complete the project in time for Euro 2032. And in October the facade will be unveiled

Inter and AC Milan have submitted to the City Council "the economic feasibility report" for the new facility to be built in the Lombardy capital. The new stadium, when it is completed in 2032will be worth the extraordinary sum of 2 billion 149 million. The two clubs estimate that it will generate 418 million on the market thanks to the sports arena, as well as the offices, the hotels and the commercial spaces. Themajor real-estate operation should guarantee the clubs a capital gain of 265 million.

Those figures would help both clubs close the gap on the Premier League and the Bundesliga in terms of income and revenue. At the very least, they would start to chip away at the huge deficit that has opened up over the last 20 years.

  • Confidence despite the bureaucracy

    Inter and AC Milan have stepped up work on the new San Siro in recent months through their joint company Stadio San Siro S.p.A.. At the end of August, the clubs submitted the final financial plan for the entire "property complex" to Palazzo Marino. Ownership of the complex will no longer remain with the City Council. The Revenue Agency has estimated the figure for the clubs' buyback of the area at €175 million. AC Milan and Inter are pressing on with confidence in the technical and bureaucratic work laying the foundations for the new futuristic stadium in the city.

    • Advertisement

  • Euro 2032 target

    Construction is due to start in 2027 and finish in 2031, with the stadium set to open in time for the 2032 European Championship. Right now, though, there is no certainty the new San Siro will also be part of the tournament. The only option is to keep pushing ahead with the plan, treating every stage as if it were already locked in. Uncontrollable variables remain, along with obvious pitfalls to avoid and a wave of appeals ready to hit the project.

  • Preview for October

    Inter and AC Milan are ready to unveil the foundations of the project, starting to lift the veil of secrecy and build awareness around what will be a historic turning point: a first look at the facade of the new San Siro is already scheduled for October, even before work begins to prepare the future building site.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI