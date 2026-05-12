Showing such maturity and thoughtfulness at only 20 years old is impressive, and Kjell Wätjen admits he over-analyzes everything. "Sometimes I wish things hadn't gone so well. Partly to slow myself down and the expectations I had and still have. But for me, it all happened too quickly," the 20-year-old told Sport1 in mid-October.
Translated by
The loan deal missed the mark! BVB have only themselves to blame for the stagnation of a "top-class player"
The number eight, on a season-long loan from Borussia Dortmund to VfL Bochum, was referring to his much-talked-about debut for BVB. Wätjen, who had not played a single professional match before, was thrown in at the deep end by manager Edin Terzic two years ago in early May, on Matchday 32 against FC Augsburg.
The youngster made an immediate impact. In the penultimate home outing of club icon Marco Reus, Wätjen, operating as the attacking half of a double-six midfield, teed up the 4-1 finish for his childhood hero. "When I was little, I used to run onto the pitch with him," Wätjen told Sky afterwards. "I even showed him the photos at the training camp."
The praise was effusive for Wätjen, who has played for BVB since the U10s, progressed through every youth team and earned another 15 minutes under Terzic the following week. "Kjell played an incredible game. A brilliant footballer!" said Reus. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl added: "You really couldn't ask for a better debut." Terzic added, "He was outstanding, extremely brave, and needed no time to settle; he was immediately asking for the ball and solving tight situations."
- Getty Images Sport
Nuri Sahin saw his younger self in Kjell Wätjen.
A single standout match can still trigger intense scrutiny for a young player in today's media-driven football world. Wätjen did not disappear after his promising start; he now plays in the second division.
"I see the same problem with Kjell that I had in my second year as a professional," noted Terzic's successor Nuri Sahin a few weeks later, having previously spoken highly of Wätjen. "In your first year, nobody knows you; you're the rising star and everyone raves about you and loves you. And in your second year, you have to deliver."
Sahin later gave Wätjen two more senior outings but expected him to develop primarily in the third tier with the U23s. When Sahin left and Niko Kovac took charge, there was no room for inexperience, so Wätjen returned to the reserves. Recurring minor injuries have since hampered his progress.
- Getty Images Sport
BVB have loaned Wätjen to Bochum, despite the club's apparent lack of need for the player.
Although he found his form towards the end of the season and still managed to score five goals in 20 third-division matches, the U23s' relegation to the Regionalliga made it clear that Wätjen needed a stopover.
He found that step up next door at newly relegated Bundesliga side Bochum, with the loan deal agreed at an early stage. For Wätjen, who is very attached to his home region and was moving away from his parents' home in Gevelsberg—just 30 kilometres away—for the first time, it looked like an ideal move on paper.
Yet BVB had apparently failed to notice that Bochum did not urgently need another attacking midfielder. After less than two weeks' break, Wätjen linked up with VfL's pre-season training immediately after representing the DFB U19s at the European Championship in Romania.
- Getty Images Sport
Kjell Wätjen has made a challenging start at VfL Bochum.
His start there was a disaster in more ways than one. Under Dieter Hecking, Bochum lost seven of eight games, and Wätjen started half of them. He was even deployed on the attacking wings. Partly through bad luck, youngster Cajetan Lenz—who had been given only a pre-season taster—immediately impressed in the number six role and became a regular. Mats Pannewig, the number eight, also had the upper hand, while captain Matus Bero was a fixture in the holding role and Francis Onyeka was indispensable further forward.
Under Hecking's successor, Uwe Rösler, Wätjen's fortunes improved. He enjoyed a strong autumn run and scored his only goal to date in the 2-0 home win over Magdeburg. He excelled on the wing, showing strong running stamina, though his sprint speed falls short of Holtmann's top gear.
The brief winter break, however, did not suit him: Wätjen slumped, while Holtmann returned to full fitness at the start of the second half of the season. With Rösler now favouring a direct, long-ball approach built on winning second balls and quick transitions to the pace of Holtmann and Farid Alfa-Ruprecht, there was no room for Wätjen.
- Getty Images Sport
A disappointing 2026 for Kjell Wätjen
"We have plenty of options in his position, and the merit principle applies to everyone. He had a slight dip in form, which is completely normal for young players," Rösler told Sport1 in mid-February. However, he acknowledged Wätjen's commitment: "He's very dedicated in training. I've just had a long chat with him. Mentally, he's in good shape. I told him: Keep it up, your chance will come. For me, he's an important player whom I'd like to work with beyond this season – if possible."
Yet his record in 2026—just two starts and seven appearances without a single minute played—paints a different picture. It is highly unlikely that Wätjen, who remains under contract at BVB until 2028, will extend his stay on Castroper Straße.
The obstacle is not Wätjen himself: he has made clear that he would stay. Yet Bochum cannot afford a permanent transfer, and another loan would contradict the club's policy of limiting loan players while giving its own talents more game time to increase their transfer values.
- Getty Images Sport
BVB are set to send Kjell Wätjen out on loan once again.
That scenario has now repeated itself with the transfer of top talent Lenz. The 19-year-old is set to join TSG Hoffenheim shortly, with VfL receiving just over ten million euros for him. In the youth setup, Wätjen's potential successors are already queuing up: Moritz Göttlicher (18), Lasse Isbruch (17) and Tom Meyer (18) may be young, but they are primed for bigger first-team roles soon.
The move has given the player a valuable year of development, yet the loan failed to meet his parent club's expectations, and BVB must now find a better solution with Wätjen.
Should no club meet Dortmund's valuation, another loan move seems likely. Wätjen's professionalism, ambition and footballing intelligence—not to mention his trademark smile and willingness to put in extra hours on the training pitch—make him an attractive prospect for any future employer.
As long as he is guaranteed regular minutes in his preferred No. 8 role, both player and club should benefit. Suitable offers exist, so Dortmund must now focus on making the right choice—and getting the selection right this time is paramount.
Kjell Wätjen: A concise overview of his career to date
Team Competitive matches Goals Assists Borussia Dortmund U17 29 8 12 Borussia Dortmund U19 43 14 11 Borussia Dortmund II 20 5 0 Borussia Dortmund 4 0 0 VfL Bochum 28 1 1