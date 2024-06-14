Josef Zinnbauer, Raja Casablanca, June 2024Raja Casablanca Facebook
Austin Ditlhobolo

The Invincible Champions Of Morocco! Zinnbauer and ex-Orlando Pirates coaches Davids and Wilken beat Kaizer Chiefs target Nasreddine Nabi to Botola Pro League title

South AfricaNasreddine NabiMCO Oujda vs Raja CasablancaMCO OujdaRaja CasablancaBotola ProFAR Rabat vs FUS RabatFAR RabatFUS Rabat

The three former Bucs mentors guided the Green Eagles to their first league championship since 2020 following a victory over MC Ouja.

  • Unbeaten Raja thrashed Ouja to lift title
  • Nabi's side win Rabat Derby but not enough
  • Three South Africans helped Zinnbauer clinch trophy
