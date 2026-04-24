This tale is remarkable because it began at a low point for both player and club. Peretz, then a 25-year-old Israeli goalkeeper, joined Southampton on a six-month loan from Bayern Munich in the winter. Neither he nor the south-coast side was enjoying much success at the time.

After two seasons as a backup in Munich, the Israeli shot-stopper moved on loan to Hamburger SV in the summer of 2025, expecting to start but instead losing the No. 1 spot to Daniel Heuer Fernandes. Frustrated, he voiced his dissatisfaction in public and went on strike in January to push for a switch elsewhere.

Southampton, freshly relegated and chasing an immediate return to the Premier League, then secured his signature. By the time Peretz arrived, however, the Saints were languishing in 15th place in the Championship after six winless league matches.