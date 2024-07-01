The Dream Team! Who are the members of Kaizer Chiefs’ new-look technical team led by Nasreddine Nabi?

Kaizer Chiefs will have a new-look side next season with a new technical team and, almost certainly, quite a few new player signings.

Tunisian mentor Nasreddine Nabi is set to take over the wheel at Naturena and the club has already rung some changes in anticipation of his arrival.

Nabi took charge of his final match at AS FAR Rabat on Monday as his side lost 2-1 in the Moroccan Throne Cup final against Josef Zinnbauer’s Raja Club Athletic.

His arrival in South Africa is imminent as he is set to assume the responsibility of overseeing a turnaround in fortunes for the Glamour Boys.

Chiefs, the traditional giants of SA football, have been enduring a torrid period which has seen them go nearly a decade without winning silverware.

Nabi, a proven winner having lifted numerous titles with his previous clubs, will look to bring the glory days back at Chiefs.

The 58-year-old tactician will be bringing his trusted dream team of assistants and here, GOAL shines the spotlight on each member of Chiefs’ new-look technical team, handpicked by Nabi.