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Abobakr El Mokadem

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The domino effect ignites the transfer market: Real Madrid's deals revive the hopes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United

FEATURES
Transfers
LaLiga
Premier League
Bundesliga
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Vinicius Junior
Y. Diomande
J. Alvarez
A. Tchouameni
B. Barcola
F. Torres
Spain
England
Germany
France
Brazil
Côte d’Ivoire
Argentina

A hot summer transfer window after the World Cup

   Days after the 2026 World Cup ended, the summer transfer window has caught fire, with clubs scrambling to strengthen their ranks before the new season kicks off.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil, Argentina's Julian Alvarez and Spain's Rodri are all grabbing the spotlight, each linked with a potential move this summer.

Here's the intriguing part. These deals could shape the fate of other players too, in what you might call a domino effect of transfers.

  • diomandeGetty Images

    Diomande paves the way for Vinicius's departure and thwarts Barcelona


    Ivorian winger Yan Diomande, the Leipzig star, has edged closer to a switch to Real Madrid in a deal designed to bolster the Royal club's attacking line.

    That move could force Real Madrid to confront the situation of Vinicius Junior, who is yet to renew his contract and remains heavily wanted at Arsenal.

    Should the renewal stall, the Brazilian would be close to leaving for Arsenal this summer.

    Diomande's exit from Leipzig poses a direct threat to Barcelona's ambitions of signing Kosovar striker Vedat Muriqi, the Hoffenheim star. Leipzig have tied his fate to the future of the Ivorian in a tangled deal that could deprive the Blaugrana of their attacking target.

    The German side are keen to bring in the 23-year-old Muriqi as a direct replacement for Diomande should the move to the Spanish capital go through. That scenario leaves Barcelona in an extremely difficult position, especially as the Catalan club regard the Kosovar striker as the ideal replacement for Ferran Torres.

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  • Vinicius JuniorGetty Images

    Vinicius backs Barcelona's dream of signing Alvarez


    Uncertainty still surrounds the future of Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior. He has yet to renew his contract with Real Madrid and is about to enter his final year at the club, a situation that could push them to sell him this summer.

    Major disagreements between the two parties are said to be holding up the renewal. Should the stalemate drag on, Real Madrid may sanction a sale to Arsenal.

    Any such deal would hand Barcelona a gift, taking them close to landing their first target of the summer window.

    Barca want Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, who is also on Arsenal's radar. The Gunners would drop out of that race if they land Vinicius.

    Take Arsenal out of the equation for Alvarez and Atletico's stance could soften. For now, they are rejecting every one of Barcelona's attempts to get the deal done.

  • Rodri Golden Ball World Cup 2026 SpainGetty

    Rodri serves Manchester United's interests


    Real Madrid are chasing Spain's Rodri during the current summer transfer window, looking to capitalise on the Manchester City man's desire to return home.

    Signing Rodri, crowned best player at the latest World Cup, would be a major technical boost for Real Madrid. The consequences, though, would not stop there.

    His departure to the Bernabeu would open the door for Manchester United to strike a deal with the Spanish club.

    United want to bring in France international Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid this summer. Should the Rodri deal go through, Los Blancos would sanction their midfielder's move to Old Trafford.

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  • Liverpool push Paris Saint-Germain towards Barcelona star

      Liverpool push Saint-Germain towards Barcelona star

    Bradley Barcola has refused to renew his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool have pounced, moving to sign him in the current summer window.

    Real Madrid have sealed a deal for Ivorian Yan Diomande, a player Paris had chased. Now the French club have turned to Barcelona to make up for the miss.

    Ferran Torres is their target. Luis Enrique wants the Barcelona forward as an option through the middle, and the 26-year-old has opened the door to a move amid his hesitation over a new deal, with his current contract expiring in one year.