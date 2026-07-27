Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande, the Leipzig star, has edged closer to a move to Real Madrid, a strong deal to bolster the Merengues' attacking line.
That deal could force Real Madrid to address the situation of Vinicius Junior, who is yet to sign a new contract and is heavily wanted by Arsenal.
Should the renewal stall, the Brazilian would be close to leaving for Arsenal this summer.
Diomande's exit from Leipzig, meanwhile, poses a direct threat to Barcelona's hopes of signing Kosovo striker Vesnik Aslani, the Hoffenheim star, after Leipzig tied his fate to the Ivorian's future in an intertwined deal that could deny the Blaugrana their attacking target.
Leipzig are holding firm on signing the 23-year-old Aslani as a direct replacement for Diomande should his move to the Spanish capital go through. That scenario leaves Barcelona in an extremely difficult position, especially as the Catalan club see the Kosovo striker as the ideal replacement for Ferran Torres.