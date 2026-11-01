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The behind-the-scenes story involving Gasperini and Roma, the light-hearted exchange with Modric: Moreira is Amorim’s real extra weapon for Milan

AC Milan
Transfers
D. Moreira
Roma

Derby hero Moreira: “Thanks to Kakà for coming, but no comparisons...”

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Champions League

03 Nov 2026

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05 Nov 2026

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With Kakà, the greatest No 22 in Milan's history, watching on, No 22 Moreira enjoyed a fairytale night. He chose the number in honour of his idol Ricky.

Despite not being the tallest forward in AC Milan's attack, Pulisic rose above the giants of Inter's defence to head in Moreira's perfect assist for the first goal. Then Moreira came up with a brilliant short corner to Rabiot, who scored with a lob to land a second uppercut on Inter.

Rabiot's unbridled joy in Diego's direction showed just how fond he is of the new team-mate he has taken under his wing. His team-mates describe Diego as a star on and off the pitch, and AC Milan fans have already made him a favourite.

  • Talent recognises talent

    Moreira's assists have been beautiful and important, but his fourth goal in six Serie A matches made AC Milan history. The Belgian international curled a masterfully struck free-kick beyond Martinez, bringing more than 70,000 at San Siro to their feet.

    Before taking the free-kick, Diego had to convince none other than Modric. Luka had tucked the ball under his arm, but Moreira asked the Croatian legend if he could take it. Modric sensed the vibes, saw the talent in Diego's face and handed over the ball when Diego clasped his hands in prayer.

    Diego admitted: "I was confident. It was my first free-kick goal in a match. I’d done it in training, but never in a game. Pulisic also gave me the confidence to take it."

  • Roma regret

    Moreira was supposed to play at San Siro, but in a Roma shirt.

    A huge admirer of the player from Liège, Gasperini had expressly asked for his signing. The Friedkin family pursued him throughout June, but never offered Strasbourg more than €35 million, a sum the French club always considered too low.

  • Worth more than 51 million

    Moreira's permanent move to AC Milan was already known. The club agreed a base fee of just over €51 million to bring the former Chelsea player to Ruben Amorim: €51,282,051, to be precise.

    That is only the starting figure. Bonuses could take it higher if AC Milan and Moreira meet the relevant targets this season.

    AC Milan must pay Strasbourg a further €2,051,282 if Moreira records at least 10 goals and assists combined in a single season, whether this one or a future one. That bonus applies only once.

    Should the left-footer start at least 15 times in a season and play at least 45 minutes on each occasion, Strasbourg will receive a further €1,025,641.

    A successful investment for Cardinale: Moreira is now worth more than €51 million, and his value is rising rapidly.

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Next matches
MUN

MUN

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

ROM

ROM

MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC