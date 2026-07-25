The Athletic report that Arsenal have made their first exploratory enquiries for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. The request for information comes on the same day that Real Madrid's decisive move for RB Leipzig's 2006-born winger Yan Diomandé is being described from several quarters as imminent, a player also tracked in recent weeks by Paris Saint-Germain.
Translated by
The Athletic - Arsenal, first enquiry for Vinicius Junior: how much Real Madrid are asking to let him go, and the issue of the stalled contract renewal talks
The contract expiring
Behind the sudden push for the Ivory Coast international are major problems facing Real president Florentino Perez and his closest collaborators as they try to make real progress in talks over Vinicius Junior's contract extension. A deal that runs until 30 June 2027 and also includes the payment of a substantial loyalty bonus if the Brazilian stays this season, on top of a gross salary of €25 million. Florentino clearly wants to avoid the double blow of "breaking the bank" for what could be Vinicius's final season in Spain and then seeing him leave for free if no agreement is reached over a renewal.
Arsenal’s moves
With the picture still not fully clear, Arsenal, who in recent days completed the signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for €40 million to replace Leandro Trossard after his move to Besiktas, have started weighing up the possibility of an official move for Vinicius Junior. The forward, born in 2000, is on a short list of targets for that position but, according to The Athletic, there has so far been no contact between the two clubs. Vinicius arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 and has since recorded 128 goals and 100 assists in 375 appearances. This summer, he was one of Brazil's standout performers at the World Cup on an individual level, scoring four goals in five appearances.
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