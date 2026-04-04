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Abdelmawgood Samir

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The Arab nations’ World Cup journey: A perfect draw for Egypt… a tough one for Morocco and Saudi Arabia… and a disaster for Algeria

World Cup
Egypt
Morocco
Iraq
Jordan
Qatar
Algeria
Saudi Arabia
Tunisia
Egypt
Morocco
Iraq
Jordan
Qatar
Algeria
Saudi Arabia
Tunisia

The journey of the Arab national teams at the 2026 World Cup...

With the 2026 World Cup set to kick off in around 70 days’ time, eight Arab national teams are gearing up for an extraordinary experience in what is set to be the largest and most geographically spread-out edition in the tournament’s history, with matches taking place across the United States, Canada and Mexico, in dozens of cities spanning thousands of kilometres.

The participating Arab teams are: Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Qatar, Iraq and Jordan.

Although all will play three matches in the group stage, travel and transport conditions between cities vary significantly, placing some teams in a relatively comfortable position whilst others will face gruelling logistical challenges, according to Sky News.

  • Spain v Egypt - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    The Pharaohs are in an ideal position

    The Egyptian national team is considered to have the most favourable draw, as it will only have to travel around 460 kilometres between Seattle in the US and Vancouver in Canada—two cities situated side by side on the border—which will allow the team to maintain their physical and mental stability throughout the group stage.

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  • Iraq WC ticketsGetty

    Iraq is in a relatively comfortable position

    As for the Iraqi national team, they will play their matches in cities close to one another on the east coast of North America, travelling between Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto, covering a total distance of around 1,200 kilometres – one of the shortest distances compared to the other teams.

  • FBL-WC-2026-CAF-TUN-GEQAFP

    Medium-haul flights to Qatar and Tunisia

    The Qatari and Tunisian national teams face a moderate challenge in terms of travel.

    The ‘Eagles of Carthage’ will play matches in Monterrey, Mexico, and Kansas, USA, on a journey spanning some 1,700 kilometres.

    As for the Qatari team, they will begin their journey in Santa Clara, then head to Vancouver, before concluding in Seattle, covering a total distance of approximately 1,730 kilometres.

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  • Morocco v Ecuador - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Long-haul flights to Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Morocco

    Things look even tougher for the national teams of Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Morocco, who will have to travel distances ranging from 2,200 to 2,800 kilometres.

    The Saudi team will travel between Miami, Atlanta and Houston on a gruelling journey across vast swathes of the country.

    Jordan, meanwhile, will start in Santa Clara before flying to Texas to play their final match in Arlington, covering some 2,700 kilometres.

    In contrast, the Moroccan team will tour the cities of New Jersey, Boston and Atlanta, on the longest route of the three teams, covering a distance of over 2,800 kilometres.

  • Algeria v Guatemala - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Algeria… The toughest group in the tournament

    The Algerian national team faces the toughest challenge, as they will travel nearly 6,000 kilometres during the group stage.

    The “Desert Warriors” will begin their campaign in Kansas, then travel to Santa Clara on the far western edge of the US, before returning once more to Kansas for their third match, in what is considered the toughest schedule of all the Arab teams.

    Whilst the distances vary between rest and exhaustion, physical preparation and logistical organisation will be a decisive factor in the performance of the Arab teams during this historic edition of the World Cup, which spans three countries and two continents, in an experience unprecedented in the history of world football.