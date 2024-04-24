The 13 Kaizer Chiefs players Junior Khanye said Pitso Mosimane would jettison if he was appointed Amakhosi coach

The former Chiefs star caused a stir when he claimed the Glamour Boys would need to clear out at least 13 players to turn their fortunes around.

Junior Khanye is no stranger to controversy. His regular pronouncements on Mzansi football send social media into a tailspin a dozen times a season.

This time he told iDiski Times: "I don’t agree with some of Cavin’s tactical decisions but he is not the only problem at Chiefs.

"These players are average. You can get Pitso Mosimane to coach these players and he would need to get rid of at least 13 players here. The problems at this club are deep."

This sparked fevered debate over which 13 Amakhosi players he was referring to.

Here, GOAL lists the most likely players who would be on the end of Mosimane's boot if he were to embark on a Fak' Imali Uzobona-approved clear out at Naturena.