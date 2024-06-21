Percy Tau and Hugo BroosBackpage
Celine Abrahams

‘That's what Bafana Bafana get for fielding Evidence Makgopa and Percy Tau! Let's keep using Mamelodi Sundowns players to conquer both international and continental rankings’ - Fans

Hugo BroosWorld Cup Qualification CAFEvidence MakgopaPercy TauSouth Africa vs ZimbabweSouth AfricaZimbabweNigeria vs South AfricaNigeria

Following Fifa’s latest rankings, South African football fans have shared their thoughts on Bafana Bafana's unchanged positions in the standings.

Despite their impressive recent performances, the Hugo Broos-coached team remain unchanged in the Fifa rankings. Their positive results against Nigeria and Zimbabwe in the recent Fifa World Cup qualifiers have not affected their global standing, as they hold steady at position 59.

On the African continent, Bafana also remain 10th, trailing behind Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Cameroon and Mali. 

GOAL takes a look at how fans are reacting to these rankings on social media.

