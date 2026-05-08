A training-ground row, a head injury, a hefty fine – and Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde right in the thick of it. The last few days at Real Madrid have been nothing short of turbulent, with the Frenchman now issuing a public apology for his behaviour.
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"That's unacceptable!" Aurelien Tchouameni apologises to Real Madrid fans following his clash with Fede Valverde
"What happened in training this week is unacceptable – I say this in light of the example we are supposed to set for young people, whether in football or at school. Regardless of who is right or wrong, we should always seek the most level-headed solution to resolve a conflict," Tchouameni wrote in his post.
Valverde required hospital treatment for a laceration and several stitches after an altercation with the 26-year-old. Real announced on Thursday that the Uruguayan had been diagnosed with a head injury, adding that Valverde was "at home and in good condition. He must rest for ten to 14 days in accordance with the medical protocols for this diagnosis," the statement read. As a result, Valverde will definitely miss the Clásico.
"Such incidents can happen in any dressing room, but they are unbecoming of Real Madrid, especially since we represent the most talked-about club in the world," Tchouameni continued. "Now is not the time to dwell on who did what, who said what, or who was right or wrong. I note the club's sanction and accept it."
Tchouameni and Valverde have been hit with a hefty fine.
Real Madrid have fined Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde €500,000 each after an internal hearing, the club announced in a statement on Friday. The disciplinary case is now closed.
The row reportedly began when Valverde declined to shake Tchouameni's hand at the start of training. Tensions rose during the session, and later in the dressing room the Uruguayan suffered a bruise and a minor cut—neither intentionally caused by his team-mate. Several team-mates stepped in to calm the situation, and Marca reports that a crisis meeting was later held in the dressing room.
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"He didn't hit me!" Valverde defends Tchouameni
Late on Thursday evening, Valverde took to social media to address the incident: "Yesterday, there was an altercation with a team-mate during training. Such incidents happen inside teams and are normally sorted out in-house, away from the public eye. Clearly, someone has leaked the story and run with it. And in a barren season, everything gets blown out of proportion," he wrote.
"Today, another disagreement arose. During the altercation, I bumped into a table, causing a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to hospital. At no point did my teammate hit me, nor did I hit him," the Uruguayan clarified. "I'm sorry. I'm really sorry, because this situation at Real hurts me; this moment we're going through right now hurts me," said Valverde.
"Always put our goals first!" Tchouameni understands.
"Above all, I apologise for the image we have projected. I know the fans, staff, teammates and management are all deeply disappointed with how this season has gone. But frustration is no excuse for everything," Tchouameni concluded. "We remain a family—even when opinions differ—and our goals must always come first. I have apologised to the team and I now apologise to all Madridistas."