Former FCB professional Dietmar Hamann has strongly criticised Bayern Munich’s decision to lodge an appeal against the resulting suspension following the controversial yellow-red card shown to forward Luis Diaz in the 1-1 draw at Leverkusen.
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"That's not worthy of a world-class club": Dietmar Hamann takes FC Bayern to task
"That’s not worthy of a world-class club. To react like that after a match in which the referee did a good job," grumbled TV pundit Hamann on Sunday evening on Sky90. What particularly bothers the 52-year-old is that Bayern are ignoring the fact that they themselves have benefited from controversial refereeing decisions in the recent past. For example, in the 5-1 win against TSG Hoffenheim in early February, when referee Tobias Stieler not only awarded a penalty to FCB but also showed a red card to TSG defender Kevin Akpoguma for a challenge on Diaz in the penalty area, effectively deciding the top-of-the-table clash prematurely rather than exercising discretion.
“Against Hoffenheim, that decided the match because it happened after ten minutes. They say nothing about that in their statement. And a world-class club lodges a protest against a yellow-red card where the player is trying to win a penalty,” Hamann continued to criticise. He cited the controversial red card shown to Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Rocco Reitz in FCB’s 4-1 victory in early March as a further example of Bayern being favoured, when Reitz’s challenge on FCB striker Nicolas Jackson was deemed a professional foul in a situation similar to that involving Hoffenheim’s Akpoguma.
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Luis Díaz’s yellow-red card caused a major stir at FC Bayern
On Saturday, in the 84th minute, Diaz had taken on Leverkusen goalkeeper Janis Blaswich to win a penalty. Whilst Bayern could understand why referee Christian Dingert did not award a penalty, the fact that he showed Diaz a second yellow card for an alleged dive – thereby sending the Colombian off with a second yellow – caused a great deal of anger.
Meanwhile, Hamann had already sided with the referee on Saturday,emphasising that he could fully understand his decision against a penalty and in favour of a second yellow. Dingert himself admitted to a mistake, which Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl praised as “very honourable”.
Former Bundesliga manager also expresses his frustration at FC Bayern’s appeal
On Sunday, FCB confirmed to Sky that they intend to appeal Diaz’s suspension at the DFB Sports Court. As things stand, the 29-year-old would miss the upcoming Bundesliga match against Union Berlin on Saturday due to suspension. “We view the developments of recent weeks with concern. The performance in Leverkusen was the culmination of a period in which we were repeatedly confronted with questionable decisions. Whether at HSV, in Dortmund or in Leverkusen – there have simply been repeated controversial incidents that often went against us,” said Bayern’s CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen regarding the appeal. He added: “The DFB is called upon to improve the standard of its referees’ performances. It is commendable that Christian Dingert admits his mistake, but that alone does not help us."
Meanwhile, former Bundesliga manager Friedhelm Funkel (who managed Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FC Köln, among others) also expressed his lack of understanding for Bayern’s move: “The fact is, Bayern won’t have any success at all with this appeal. I don’t know why they’re doing this,” said Funkel on Sky90, echoing Hamann’s sentiments: “They’re only speaking from their own perspective that they’ve been disadvantaged, and not about the fact that other clubs are also disadvantaged. It must be said that in recent weeks, FC Bayern have also benefited from refereeing decisions – against Hoffenheim, for example. The red card right at the start meant they basically won that game so comfortably because they played almost the entire match with an extra man. And that’s the case in one situation or another – yet they don’t talk about being favoured then. And I simply don’t think that’s right."
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FC Bayern Munich: FCB's upcoming matches
Date Time Match Wednesday, 18 March 9 pm FC Bayern v Atalanta (Champions League) Saturday, 21 March 3.30 pm FC Bayern v Union Berlin (Bundesliga) Saturday, 4 April 3.30 pm SC Freiburg v FC Bayern (Bundesliga) Saturday, 11 April 6.30 pm FC St. Pauli v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)