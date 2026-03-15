"That's not worthy of a world-class club": Dietmar Hamann takes FC Bayern to task

On Sunday, FCB confirmed to Sky that they intend to appeal Diaz’s suspension at the DFB Sports Court. As things stand, the 29-year-old would miss the upcoming Bundesliga match against Union Berlin on Saturday due to suspension. “We view the developments of recent weeks with concern. The performance in Leverkusen was the culmination of a period in which we were repeatedly confronted with questionable decisions. Whether at HSV, in Dortmund or in Leverkusen – there have simply been repeated controversial incidents that often went against us,” said Bayern’s CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen regarding the appeal. He added: “The DFB is called upon to improve the standard of its referees’ performances. It is commendable that Christian Dingert admits his mistake, but that alone does not help us."

Meanwhile, former Bundesliga manager Friedhelm Funkel (who managed Eintracht Frankfurt and 1. FC Köln, among others) also expressed his lack of understanding for Bayern’s move: “The fact is, Bayern won’t have any success at all with this appeal. I don’t know why they’re doing this,” said Funkel on Sky90, echoing Hamann’s sentiments: “They’re only speaking from their own perspective that they’ve been disadvantaged, and not about the fact that other clubs are also disadvantaged. It must be said that in recent weeks, FC Bayern have also benefited from refereeing decisions – against Hoffenheim, for example. The red card right at the start meant they basically won that game so comfortably because they played almost the entire match with an extra man. And that’s the case in one situation or another – yet they don’t talk about being favoured then. And I simply don’t think that’s right."