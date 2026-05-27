‘That’s America’ - How USMNT’s NYC rooftop roster reveal made the World Cup finally feel real

Then the legends started showing up. FOX held the broadcast rights to this thing, and there was, admittedly, a certain buzz when some faces walked through the crowd. Alexi Lalas - so willingly the polarizing and loudest voice of this fan base - stopped for selfie after selfie. Stu Holden - more measured, more charming - was also there.

As the broadcast started, a drone flew above. Fans were encouraged to move into specific areas so they could ‘be on TV.’ A few obliged. But when FOX's Rob Stone got on the mic, and the setup really started, then the energy shifted. Attendees moved up towards the stage. And with a simple 'Are y’all ready for the roster reveal?’ there was real momentum.

Whether this USMNT are a likeable bunch is up for debate. In truth, the country doesn’t really know them all that well. And that’s not really the athletes’ fault, either. These people are faraway commodities with massive Instagram followings. Most play in Europe. And the ones that don’t won’t be on the pitch all that much this summer. It should also be pointed out that this was not the salt-of-the-earth type of ordeal that might appeal to the common fan. In truth, it could have probably done with a lot more beer.

Yet as the players were unveiled, to no one’s surprise, there was a bit of drama. Adams, by some distance the most marketable starter here, was met with cheers. He strode onto the stage, beaming, and held his jersey aloft.

Others didn’t quite receive the same treatment. There were scattered boos for Reyna - his high-profile run-in with then-manager Gregg Berhalter clearly remaining in the U.S. consciousness. Even Matt Freese, presumptive starter and NYCFC stalwart, was subject to a few jeers - presumably from New York Red Bulls fans. These are probably good things. This fanbase, this tournament, needs a bit of needle, a bit of bite. Is it, objectively, good to boo your own players? Ask pretty much any Premier League fan. But self-inflicted angst means that something is happening here.

The team looked like a good group: laughing, smiling, perhaps quietly confident. They’re from all over the world, but they looked like good friends. It’s hard not to be charmed by that.

And then, it was blown up by a man from Atlanta. Gunna is not, you’d imagine, the everyman artist. He hasn’t really been cool for a few years. But he showed up all the same, scooting through the USMNT players standing on stage and rapping very quickly over a beat that was far too loud. It looked wrong.

But Lalas danced. Antonee Robinson seemed to be rapping along in the background. Tim Ream looked baffled, but maybe that wasn’t so bad. You couldn’t hear a word from afar, but as an image, it was rather compelling. The chants started after, a mass of phones raised into the air while American pride had its moment. It might just have been deserved, too.