On Wednesday night, the Brazilians failed to secure a victory in the MTN8 semi-final first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Sundowns were dealt a blow in front of their home crowd as Fawaaz Basadien’s penalty secured Stellenbosch a crucial 1-0 away win.

The hosts struggled to control the game, with few chances at goal. This loss gives Stellenbosch an away goal advantage heading into the second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday, September 1st.

After the defeat, GOAL highlights fan reactions on social media.

