'Thank you Mosimane, but Mokwena failed to reach Caf Champions League final with a R287M-squad while Kaizer Chiefs did with development players' - Fans

A section of South African fans believe the current technical bench has not achieved anything extra-ordinary worth noting.

Celebrated most successful African coach Pitso Mosimane recently stated Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena and his assistant Manqoba Mngqithi deserve to be congratulated for what they have achieved.

However, the fans are not fully convinced the duo has done enough to be praised, and the trophies won are the usual ones.

A section feel Mokwena has revolutionalised the team's style of play, but critics believe the Brazilians are favoured by officials.

Have a look at responses to Mosimane as compiled by GOAL.