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LiveTickets
De BruyneGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Tensions at Napoli: 300 ultras outside the team’s hotel: “Anyone who doesn’t feel up to it should leave.” Boos at the end of the match too

Serie A
SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli vs Lazio
Lazio

Protests before and after the match against Lazio

Next matches
LAZ

LAZ

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

LEC

LEC

NAP

NAP

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

TOR

TOR

Tension ahead of Napoli's match against Lazio. According to Repubblica, around 300 ultras headed to the "Gli Dei" hotel in Pozzuoli, where Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have been staying since Friday as part of a punitive training camp.

  • Before the match

    Fans chanted their support but also protested against the players, urging them to respond: "Monza, Torino, Porto: our passion must be respected. Anyone who does not feel up to it should leave by the next matchday."

    At the Maradona, more than 46,000 spectators are expected for the match against former manager Rino Gattuso. Some banners in the city also took aim at Aurelio De Laurentiis. Tension, Repubblica reports, is very high.

  • After the 1-1 draw with Lazio

    After the 1-1 draw with Lazio, Napoli's players stayed on the pitch to greet the fans, but supporters booed them, particularly those in the Curva B, who chanted: "We deserve more".

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Next matches
LAZ

LAZ

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

LEC

LEC

NAP

NAP

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

TOR

TOR