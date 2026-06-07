L'Equipe reports that the two star forwards of the French national team are unhappy because the federation allegedly handed their image rights to Betclic, a sports-betting operator, for promotional purposes.
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"Tense situation": Are Kylian Mbappé and Rayan Cherki stirring up trouble in the French national team?
The report states that the incident has created an "extremely tense atmosphere" inside the squad. Both players are "unhappy that many of their images are being used in an advertising campaign for a betting company, an official partner of the FFF", according to the document.
Three other stars of the French national team—Desire Doue, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele—also appeared in the advert in question. The images are said to have been taken during a photoshoot in Clairefontaine, the traditional training camp of the French national team, although the players were not informed of the exact use of the material.
- Getty Images
The players are reported to be seeking an explanation from the association.
Mbappé and Cherki are not angry with the sports-betting partner; their issue is with the French Football Federation, which they say did not inform them properly.
Both players are said to be demanding an explanation and a retraction from the federation, though this may not happen until after the imminent World Cup.
France kick off Group I against Senegal on 16 June, then face Iraq in their second outing and conclude the group stage against Norway.