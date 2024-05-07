Ranga Chivaviro of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Ten-man Kaizer Chiefs slip up against determined TS Galaxy in PSL action

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs TS GalaxyKaizer ChiefsTS GalaxyAmaZulu FC vs Kaizer ChiefsAmaZulu FCRanga ChivaviroEdmilson Dove

Amakhosi surrendered their lead to secure a 2-2 draw against the Rockets in Premier Soccer League action on Tuesday evening.

  • Chiefs and Galaxy put up a fight
  • Chivaviro and Mahlangu with a brace each
  • The teams share the spoils in a 2-2 draw 
