"Diego Moreira is a friend. I got to know him at Benfica and he also speaks Moroccan, thanks to his mum’s partner. I spoke to him before he signed for AC Milan. I told him: "Diego, you’re going to a great club. You need broad shoulders because the pressure is huge". He already knew all that. He is a humble lad who is always smiling. In his free time he loves dancing, and those braids make him stand out.

As a right-sided wide player, he brings incredible intensity and can cover the whole flank. With Amorim he can only improve. The brace against Lazio was only a glimpse of what AC Milan fans will see. He is a top player, I can assure you."