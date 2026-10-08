Switzerland's Granit Xhaka Pays the Price! Sunderland Captain Handed Two-Year Probation and Suspended Fine Over Fake Covid-19 Certificate

Xhaka has officially broken his silence regarding the legal ramifications of the long-running investigation into his Covid-19 vaccination status. The 34-year-old, who currently captains both his club side Sunderland and the Switzerland national team, revealed that he has been handed a two-year probation sentence. The case stems from his decision to obtain a fraudulent vaccination document during the height of the pandemic, an action he has now fully admitted to the authorities in his home country.

Writing to his followers on Instagram, the former Arsenal star provided transparency regarding the verdict delivered by the Lucerne Public Prosecutor’s Office. "I accept the decision and take responsibility," the 34-year-old Xhaka wrote in an Instagram post explaining the details of a case revealed in Swiss media reports last month.

Details provided by Swissinfo report clarify that the fine was structured as 50 daily rates of 3,000 Swiss francs each. Crucially, the penalty remains suspended, meaning Xhaka will not be required to pay the six-figure sum or face further legal action provided he does not commit any other offences during his two-year probationary window. The player confirmed that he had provided a comprehensive statement to the investigators, assisting them in their broader inquiry into a local medical professional suspected of facilitating the distribution of these false documents across the region.