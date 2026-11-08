Abu Zahra sprang a surprise about the way the former head coach learned of his dismissal. The news reached him through the team's administrative manager, without a single word from the president or any member of the Football Association board.

He explained: "Mostafa Azzam, the Secretary General of the Football Association, took charge of contacting the team's administrative manager and notifying him of the board's decision, before the latter relayed the news to Hossam Hassan and his coaching staff."

According to the board member, Hossam Hassan raised no objection and showed no emotion when he discovered his mission had ended. He took it calmly. All he offered was the phrase: "It is God's will, and what He wills is done," before wishing the team well for the period ahead.

On the contractual front, Abu Zahra stressed that the Association would not go beyond the obligations in the coach's deal. The agreement includes a penalty clause and specific provisions governing the settlement of financial dues arising from the termination, and the board would handle the file exactly as agreed.

The Association does not want the end of Hossam Hassan's relationship with the team to amount to nothing more than a contractual settlement. Abu Zahra revealed that the board will meet during the coming week to discuss a fitting way to honour the coach and his assistants, in appreciation of everything they delivered during their time in charge.

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