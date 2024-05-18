Surpasses Pitso Mosimane's Mamelodi Sundowns PSL points record, while eyeing first-ever invincibles title in the top-flight - Give Rhulani Mokwena his flowers!

At 37, Mokwena has accomplished what many coaches older than him are still striving to achieve.

The Brazilians' gaffer has emerged as the top-performing coach yet again, in only his second season as the sole head coach of the club.

Given his impressive track record, there's little doubt that the Johannesburg-born mentor is a strong contender for the 2023/24 Coach of the Year award, a recognition he feels he rightfully deserves.

Thus far, Mokwena has guided Masandawana to victory in the African Football League, secured their seventh consecutive PSL crown, maintained an impressive unbeaten streak of 28 matches in the league, and is on the brink of achieving an invincible season. Additionally, the team earned a spot in the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League and will contend for the Nedbank Cup title against Orlando Pirates on June 1st.

With his impressive resume, GOAL delves into what sets Mokwena apart from his peers.