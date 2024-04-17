SuperSport United vs Polokwane City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Matsatsantsa's hosting of Rise and Shine for a Premier Soccer League date on Wednesday.

SuperSport United will be out to arrest their continued downward spiral when they welcome Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Matsatsantsa's difficult run of form has complicated their bid for a Caf Champions League spot and they will be hoping to kick off their recovery against Rise and Shine.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between SuperSport and Polokwane City, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.