Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2023Backpagepix
SuperSport United's 'dumb' decision on Thatayaone Ditlhokwe - 'Now Kaizer Chiefs have bought Rushwin Dortley to play right where TT plays'

The Botswana captain is bracing for a tough battle for regular football after the Soweto giants secured the signature of a new centre-back. 

  • Ditlhokwe has spent a season at Chiefs
  • But a new centre-back has been bought by Amakhosi
  • Matthews regrets letting Ditlhokwe leave SSU
