SuperSport United's 'dumb' decision on Thatayaone Ditlhokwe - 'Now Kaizer Chiefs have bought Rushwin Dortley to play right where TT plays'

The Botswana captain is bracing for a tough battle for regular football after the Soweto giants secured the signature of a new centre-back.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ditlhokwe has spent a season at Chiefs

But a new centre-back has been bought by Amakhosi

Matthews regrets letting Ditlhokwe leave SSU Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp. Article continues below