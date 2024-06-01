Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, June 2024Orlando Pirates
Michael Madyira

Super-sub Relebohile Mofokeng steals the show as Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch Nedbank Cup

CupMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesLucas RibeiroPremier Soccer LeagueThemba ZwanePatrick MaswanganyiRonwen WilliamsSipho ChaineDeon HottoRelebohile Mofokeng

The Buccaneers starlet helped his side come from behind to edge Masandawana 2-1 and defend the prestigious trophy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

