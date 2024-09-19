Oswin Appollis 16-9GOAL
Michael Madyira

Sundowns legend Ramasike slams stingy Kaizer Chiefs as PSL transfer deadline clock ticks - 'R10 million or R8 million is not a huge amount for Oswin Appollis and Asanele Velebayi'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsAmaZulu FC vs Kaizer ChiefsAmaZulu FCA. VelebayiO. AppollisG. Sirino

Little time is left before the PSL transfer window slams shut and Amakhosi have been urged to make last-minute moves for two players.

  • The PSL transfer window closes on Friday
  • Chiefs have signed seven players
  • They have been urged to add two more


