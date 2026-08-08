Move to Jeddah and the picture looks tougher for the city's two giants, particularly Al-Ahli. They have lost the main advantage that set them apart in recent years, the factor of stability, and in the worst possible manner.
The unravelling started after last season ended, when the club decided to part ways with two of its most important players over the past three years. Franck Kessié of the Ivory Coast and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez mattered not only technically but on the leadership front too.
Al-Ahli tried to replace the duo quickly, signing Portuguese winger Francisco Trincão and Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan. The real problem emerged afterwards.
Within a single week, Al-Ahli found themselves with no president and no manager. Khalid Al-Ghamdi had decided to leave the club presidency after three years to run in the elections for the presidency of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.
Just two weeks before the start of Al-Ahli's season, German manager Matthias Jaissle also decided to walk away. He had led them for three historic years, and he left to take charge of Newcastle United, succeeding their former English manager Eddie Howe.
Timing was not the only issue. Jaissle departed after personally leading the pre-season training camp in Austria and Portugal, and after overseeing the deals the team signed so they would work to his style.
Al-Ahli tried to replace Jaissle, signing the Dutchman Marino Pusic a week before the start of the Roshn League. The fans criticised the move heavily, unconvinced by the new manager's CV.
With Jaissle gone, the team looked in need of a leader. That prompted Al-Ahli's players to call for the return of Kessié next season, particularly given the need for a new midfielder as well.
This clear disarray greatly weakens Al-Ahli's chances of reclaiming the Saudi league title, absent from their trophy cabinet for 10 years. The threat grows sharper still if Pusic cannot remedy matters in the first matches of the season.