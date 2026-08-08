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simone Inzaghi - jens wissing - marino pusic - ange Postecoglou - سيموني إنزاجي - أنجي بوستيكوجلو - مارينو بوسيتش - ينز فيسينجkooora

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Summer winds have torn down the fortresses of the big clubs: has Al-Hilal become the Roshn League champion before it has even begun?

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Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
S. Inzaghi
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"The Leader" flies solo ahead of the start of the new season

A new season of the Saudi Roshn League is about to begin. The opening kick has not yet been struck, but the shape of the ending already looks clear.

The Roshn League kicks off next Thursday. Abha meet Al-Hazem first, before Al-Ahli face Al-Fateh and Al-Shabab take on Al-Qadsiah on the same day.

Most teams have completed their preparations days before the season starts, and their features have become clear, whether in the coaching staff or the list of local and foreign players. Expect slight changes over the coming days.

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  • Al Nassr vs Damac - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Nassr: keeping the title will be difficult

    Al-Nassr enter the new Roshn League season with a single objective: to retain the title they won last season after a seven-year absence. That dream looks a tall order given the circumstances the club find themselves in.

    The trouble began at the end of last season. Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus announced his departure immediately after clinching the Roshn League title, forcing "Al-Alami" to hunt for a new man in the dugout.

    Al-Nassr turned to Australian Ange Postecoglou, yet they failed to give him the right conditions to prepare for the new campaign. The start of the first phase in Riyadh was pushed back, and the second phase in Abha was cut short after a brief spell.

    Granted, the team held a lengthy training camp in Portugal lasting more than two weeks. But it came without any new signings, thanks to the financial restrictions imposed on the club, despite their need for a replacement for former Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

    Signings were not the only thing missing from the Portugal camp. The club's internationals were absent too, having featured for their national teams at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

    Portugal's Joao Felix, Senegal's Sadio Mane and Saudi Abdulelah Al-Amri only linked up in the final days of the camp. Captain Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, had still not joined even after the return to Riyadh.

    Ronaldo's absence in particular will hurt Al-Nassr, especially with forwards Mohammed Maran and Haroune Camara close to leaving. That leaves the Portuguese star alone in the heart of the attack alongside Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

    Every one of these signs points the same way. Retaining the title looks extremely difficult, especially as Al-Nassr have not won the Saudi league twice in a row for 11 years, when they managed it in the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 seasons.

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  • Al Riyadh v Al Ahli: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Ahly: the fall of the fortress of stability

    Move to Jeddah and the picture looks tougher for the city's two giants, particularly Al-Ahli. They have lost the main advantage that set them apart in recent years, the factor of stability, and in the worst possible manner.

    The unravelling started after last season ended, when the club decided to part ways with two of its most important players over the past three years. Franck Kessié of the Ivory Coast and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez mattered not only technically but on the leadership front too.

    Al-Ahli tried to replace the duo quickly, signing Portuguese winger Francisco Trincão and Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan. The real problem emerged afterwards.

    Within a single week, Al-Ahli found themselves with no president and no manager. Khalid Al-Ghamdi had decided to leave the club presidency after three years to run in the elections for the presidency of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

    Just two weeks before the start of Al-Ahli's season, German manager Matthias Jaissle also decided to walk away. He had led them for three historic years, and he left to take charge of Newcastle United, succeeding their former English manager Eddie Howe.

    Timing was not the only issue. Jaissle departed after personally leading the pre-season training camp in Austria and Portugal, and after overseeing the deals the team signed so they would work to his style.

    Al-Ahli tried to replace Jaissle, signing the Dutchman Marino Pusic a week before the start of the Roshn League. The fans criticised the move heavily, unconvinced by the new manager's CV.

    With Jaissle gone, the team looked in need of a leader. That prompted Al-Ahli's players to call for the return of Kessié next season, particularly given the need for a new midfielder as well.

    This clear disarray greatly weakens Al-Ahli's chances of reclaiming the Saudi league title, absent from their trophy cabinet for 10 years. The threat grows sharper still if Pusic cannot remedy matters in the first matches of the season.

  • Al Ahli v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Ittihad: the disarray continues

    Al-Ittihad find themselves in a similar bind. After a season of obvious struggle, they head into the new campaign under a new coach, the German Jens Wissing, who has replaced the Portuguese Sergio Conceicao.

    The appointment has done little to convince the fans. Wissing only started out as a head coach in the second half of last season, and his inexperience is glaring. At 38, he is the youngest coach in the new Roshn League season.

    Conceicao did not go alone. Brazilian midfielder Fabinho left alongside him, as did Albanian full-back Mario Mitaj, and French winger Moussa Diaby may soon follow with a move to Germany's Bayer Leverkusen looking imminent.

    Al-Ittihad have now lost most of the players who carried them to the domestic double two seasons ago, following the departures of French coach Laurent Blanc and his compatriots Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante last season.

    Fabinho's exit in particular has torn a hole in midfield. The Malian Mamadou Doumbia is out with a long-term injury, and Hamed Al-Ghamdi has since joined him on the sidelines with a cruciate ligament injury.

    "The Dean" brought in only the Senegalese Dion Lopy from Almeria to bolster the middle of the park, despite links to plenty of names. That leaves the position a glaring weakness that could sink the entire season.

    Diaby's departure would only deepen the crisis. The club failed to sign a replacement winger after missing out on Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who completed his move to Turkey's Trabzonspor.

    Uncertainty also hangs over Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri and Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar, with some reports claiming the German coach is unconvinced by both.

    Gaps all over the squad, the exit of most of the leadership figures in recent months, a rookie coach short on experience: every sign points to another miserable season for the Jeddah club.

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  • Al Hilal v Damac: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Hilal: the sole survivor

    Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad all endured upheaval. Al-Hilal did not. Under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, they were the only one of the four to enjoy technical stability from the moment last season ended.

    Inzaghi has led "the Boss" since last season, and he survived the sack after the board opted to hand him a fresh chance despite losing the league. That makes him the longest-serving coach among the big four.

    Staying in the job was only part of his good fortune. The administrative system built around him mattered just as much, starting at the top with owner Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, who acquired 70% of the club's shares this past April.

    The Saudi prince set about building that system by bringing in Englishman Simon Francis to deputise for new sporting director Richard Hughes. The Scotsman will take up his duties once he wraps up his work with Liverpool in the transfer market.

    That stability off the pitch showed up in Al-Hilal's business, above all the signing of Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, who arrived from West Ham United for 80 million euros according to press reports.

    Several standout domestic names followed. "The Boss" added goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, Mohammed Mahzari, Mohammed Al-Sarnouq, Sabri Dahl, Nawaf Al-Habashi and Abdullah Al-Anzi to build genuine depth in the squad.

    While their rivals wrestle with obvious gaps, Al-Hilal face the opposite problem: a huge surplus of stars, particularly among the foreign contingent. That is why they are now working to offload some of them.

    All of it points the same way. Al-Hilal look the most stable side and the closest to reclaiming the Roshn League title next season, after losing it twice in a row, unless Simone Inzaghi sees things differently.