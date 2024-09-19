Succeeding where Rhulani Mokwena failed! Big stars who can help Manqoba Mngqithi-led Mamelodi Sundowns dominate the PSL & Africa

GOAL dives into the Mamelodi Sundowns players who Manqoba Mngqithi can bank on to help him reach his ambition of dominating Africa.

When the new-look Mamelodi Sundowns took to the pitch for the first time this season against Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-final, it was evident for most that the playing style had changed, which raised alarm bells.

Fast forward a few nights later, Downs played Stellenbosch FC twice in the MTN8 semi-final, losing both of those 1-0 to miss out on making the final. Again, alarm bells rang.

However, Sundowns mentor Manqoba Mngqithi went to the proverbial drawing board and rewrote the wrongs, and this was evident in a thumping 4-0 win over Mbabane Swallows in the Caf Champions League group stage qualifier.

Players like new signing Iqraam Rayners stepped up and stamped their authority, which was the same story in the Tshwane Derby against SuperSport United as Rayners and Lucas Ribeiro found the back of the net in a 2-0 win.

Here, GOAL looks at the players Mngqithi can depend on this season as the club hopes to win the Champions League final and dominate the local scene as they face Swallows again this Saturday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

