This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'It's a stressful situation!' - Dani Olmo's agent reveals frustration at Barcelona contract crisis in fresh update on uncertain future D. Olmo Barcelona LaLiga Dani Olmo's registration issues at Barcelona are dragging on, and his agent Andy Bara has clarified the situation regarding his client's future. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Olmo facing uncertain future at Barcelona

Club unable to register summer signing

Agent claims player will remain Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱