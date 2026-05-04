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'Still one of the best!' - Cole Palmer critics shut down by Calum McFarlane as Chelsea star chases World Cup spot with England
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McFarlane rejects dip in form narrative
McFarlane has hit back at suggestions that Palmer is struggling, insisting the England forward remains among the global elite. Palmer, who has been Chelsea's talisman since moving from Manchester City in 2023, has faced scrutiny this term as he battles through his first major injury setback.
“It’s been a difficult period for Cole,” McFarlane admitted during his latest press conference. “He’s had his first injury that he’s pretty much ever had in his career and he’s had to learn how to deal with that. I don’t agree with the narrative he isn’t playing well. There’s obviously games where he can impact more. But there’s also been a lot of occasions where he’s created a lot of good chances for players. He can’t control whether that’s finished, he can just put the ball in the position that he needs it to be.”
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The struggle with injury and consistency
The 23-year-old has been hampered by a persistent groin injury that has prevented him from reaching his usual heights. However, McFarlane believes the quality is still evident and that the player is simply going through a natural process of building back his rhythm.
The interim coach, who is overseeing the final five games of the season for Chelsea, remains convinced of Palmer's status in the game. He added: “I do think he’s had some really good games in the last three months and it’s just a case of building that consistency. I’m really pleased with Cole. He shows us his talent every single day, his energy and his enthusiasm to play. He’s still a top, top player, one of the best in the world for me.”
World Cup ambitions and international impact
With England boss Thomas Tuchel considering his options for the upcoming World Cup, Palmer is desperate to prove his fitness and form to secure his place in the Three Lions squad. McFarlane has no doubts that the versatile attacker will be ready to perform on the biggest stage once the domestic campaign concludes.
“So, I have no concerns over Cole being ready to impact games from now to the end of the season,” McFarlane stated. “And hopefully in the World Cup, in big moments for England.”
Having known Palmer since his academy days at Man City, McFarlane noted that the player's core attributes remain unchanged despite the increased pressure of senior football. He added: “He’s the same person and he plays the same. We’ve all watched Cole enough to see the freedom he plays with. He sees things that other people don’t see.”
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Salvaging the season at Stamford Bridge
Following a morale-boosting 1-0 FA Cup semi-final victory over Leeds United, positivity has returned to Chelsea. While the club currently sits ninth in the Premier League, an FA Cup final against Man City and a late push for European places provide plenty of motivation for the squad to finish strongly.
Addressing the team's commitment following the departure of Liam Rosenior, McFarlane said: “It’s not my place to say and I’m happy with the effort levels in the Leeds game. The players are very coachable and are very open to information. And even though they have their own opinions and views on the game, they’ve been a pleasure to work with. We just have to focus on the next game and that’s beating Nottingham Forest. Then beating Liverpool at Anfield and trying to tick them off and win as many games as possible, finish as high up the league as we possibly can. That is all we can control.”