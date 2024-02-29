Shalulile, Zwane, GFXBackpagePix
Michaelson Gumede

Stiff competition! Will Themba Zwane Zwane and Peter Shalulile walk into Mamelodi Sundowns' team? - Rhulani Mokwena explains

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCThemba ZwanePeter Shalulile

Rhulani Mokwena has suggested that Mamelodi Sundowns can survive without captain Themba Zwane and influential striker Peter Shalulile.

  • Mokwena opens up about Zwane minimal involvement
  • Peter Shalulile has not scored in 10 games
  • Zwane played on game since the 2023 Afcon

