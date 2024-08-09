Stephane Aziz Ki vs Fiston Mayele: Who is the right man for Kaizer Chiefs?

The Glamour Boys have been closely linked with the two African stars, as the club looks to bolster their attacking lineup.

In recent weeks, Stephane Aziz Ki and Fiston Mayele haven’t been shy about their potential moves to Amakhosi, as head coach Nasreddine Nabi hunts for a top-quality forward to spark his team for the 2024-25 season.

Mayele, currently leading the line for Egypt's Pyramids, and Aziz Ki, pulling the strings for Tanzania's Young Africans, have both been at the centre of speculation.

But which of these stars would be the perfect fit for the Glamour Boys?

GOAL takes a closer look at what each player could bring to the table and who might be the ideal choice for Amakhosi.

