Stellenbosch vs SuperSport United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details about Stellies' game against the Swanky Boys in the annual domestic competition.

Stellenbosch and SuperSport United will be battling for a place in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup this weekend.

After struggles in the Premier Soccer League, MTN8 and Carling Knockout, SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt might throw it all against Stellies who have had a good season.

Having defied the odds to win the Carling Knockout, Stellenbosch are second on the league table and will definitely push for a place in the last four.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL provides all the information and details you need to know about how to watch the match between SuperSport United and Stellenbosch, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.