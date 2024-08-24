Stellenbosch vs Nsingizini Hotspurs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Stellies' historic Caf competition outing against a team from Eswatini this weekend.

Stellenbosch hope to finish the job against Nsingizini Hotspurs on Saturday to seal their place in the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

This is the first time Stellies are playing in a Caf competition and have so far shown they are ready to deliver.

After falling 3-0 in the first leg, the Eswatini outfit will be hoping to work harder to see if they can turn the tables against the favourites.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellies and Hotspurs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

