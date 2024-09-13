Stellenbosch vs AS Vita Club Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Stellies' historic Caf competition outing against the Black Dolphins.

Stellenbosch continue their Caf Confederation Cup adventure on Friday with a tricky assignment against Congolese outfit AS Vita Club in the first leg of the second preliminary round.

Stellies, under coach Steve Barker, are making their debut in continental competitions after finishing third on the Premier Soccer League table last season.

The Black Dolphins are not new to these competitions and will be coming into the fixture as favourites.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellies and Vita Club, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

