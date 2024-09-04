Stellenbosch shut door on Jayden Adams, Ismael Toure suitors Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates as Kaizer Chiefs rest interest in Fawaaz Basadien - 'We can't afford to lose more key players'
The Cape Winelands side has lost top players to PSL traditional giants and do not want to keep on selling.
- Stellies sold Rayners and Van Rooyen
- But they are holding on to Toure, Basadien & Adams
- Coach Barker says they can't afford to lose more players