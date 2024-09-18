Stellenbosch FC vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Maroons' Premier Soccer League hosting of Abafana Bes'thende on Wednesday.

Stellenbosch open their 2024-25 PSL campaign by clashing with Golden Arrows at Athlone Stadium.

After narrowly missing out on a Caf Champions League spot last season, the Cape Winelands side is back to try again while their opponents from KwaZulu-Natal want to atone for not making it into the top eight last season.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Stellenboch and Arrows, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

