Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker calls for the introduction of VAR after controversial loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 Final - 'I don't think the refs go and purposefully make the mistake'
Orlando Pirates made history with their third straight MTN8 win, but controversy surrounds the final. Could VAR have changed the outcome?
- Pirates win their third consecutive MTN8 title
- A controversial free-kick leads to Mabasa’s goal
- Barker believes VAR could have corrected officiating mistakes