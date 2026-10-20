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LiveTickets
cm grafica srna shakthar
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Srna to CM: “I’d like Modric or Calhanoglu at Shakhtar. Alisson, Kaua, Tobias... are good enough for Inter and Juventus. The war is horrific, we’ve been without a home since 2014, but thanks to Italy for the support. Forza Cagliari, always!”

Inter
Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
D. Srna
A. Turan
Newerton
A. Santana
Cagliari
Originals
Serie A
Juventus

The sporting director, a former great of European football, spoke exclusively about the world of Shakthar.

Shakhtar Donetsk head to San Siro in Milan for another big European night against Inter. The Ukrainian club hope to continue their excellent run. While Inter have made a dreadful start in the Champions League, Shakhtar sit just outside the places for direct qualification for the round of 16.


Every day, the club contend with the war with Russia tearing Ukraine apart. Forced away from Donetsk, they are virtually always on the road.

Sporting director Darijo Srna, a long-standing club icon who also made his mark in Italy with Cagliari, discussed life at Shakhtar, the club's current and future strategies, and the difficulties of running it and operating in the transfer market in an exclusive interview with Calciomercato e Goal.

  • Inter favourites, one of the best in Italy

    Let's start with matters on the pitch and the next Champions League match. What kind of Shakhtar should we expect, and what do you fear most about Inter?

    "We are a young team and we want to play football against anyone. That is our aim. We have started very well, with a draw against PSV and a win against AEK, but now we must respect every opponent because this is the Champions League.

    Inter are favourites for this match. They are playing at home, in front of a full stadium, and are an experienced team. They are one of the best teams in Italy. For our young team, facing Inter in Italy in front of a sold-out stadium will be a tremendous experience. We are very happy about this match."

  • Play-off dream

    Unlike Inter, you've started your European campaign well with a draw and a win. What target have you set yourselves in Europe?

    "Our dream is to finish among the top 24 teams in the Champions League. That would be a great success for us. We also want to play good football, play attractive matches and show our character in the Champions League.

    We are a young team and these Champions League matches are a tremendous experience for our players. We want to compete, play our football and show that we are on the right track."

  • Chivu was outstanding, he did not deserve zero points

    Inter have struggled against teams who play at a high tempo and attack directly. Does Arda Turan's style fit that profile? How do you plan to cause problems for Chivu's team?

    "We have our own system of play and we'll try to play our game. We certainly won't sit back in defence. Knowing Arda, our team and our players, we'll try to play football and give our all to get a positive result.

    As for Chivu, he's an exceptional young manager. He was a great player, achieved good results at Parma and is now doing an excellent job with Inter. We respect him a great deal.

    Inter didn't deserve to have zero points after their first two matches. They were unlucky. Kolarov, who is Chivu's assistant, is also a friend of mine. He played for major clubs, has enormous experience and is helping Chivu too. They have an exceptional team and an equally exceptional coaching staff."

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  • Arda Turan’s choice

    Why did you choose Arda Turan as manager? How do you persuade a great former footballer like him to take on such a demanding project?

    "We didn't actually need to persuade Arda to come. He was ready from the very first moment (laughs, ed. note). Our strategy is to work with young, ambitious managers who are hungry for success. Arda has extraordinary experience as a player. He played for the best clubs in the world, alongside the best players.

    What's more, he won the league with us in his first season. We reached the Conference League semi-finals and now have one of the youngest squads in the Champions League. We're on the right track. We're very happy with Arda and will continue with him."

  • “The war began for us in 2014”

    Talking about Shakhtar also means talking about the club's relationship with a country and a people at war. How do you live with that? How do you keep playing football when you can't live in your homeland or play in your own stadium, while your fans suffer every day?

    "We have lived in these conditions every day for almost five years: bombings, rockets, innocent people dying, children dying. It is horrific.

    I want to thank Italy for its support for Ukraine. Ukraine is an extraordinary country with extraordinary people. They need support, and we hope the war ends.

    We lost our home in 2014. We lost the Donbas Arena, our city and our training centre. We have been without a home for 12 years. For us, the war began in 2014, in Donetsk.

    And today we are still the only Ukrainian club playing in European competitions. We are proud to represent Ukrainian football, but we need more Ukrainian clubs."

  • The transfer market in South America

    Shakhtar have always focused on young foreign talent, particularly players discovered in South America. Has the war changed that approach? Has it made things more difficult in the transfer market too?

    "As far as Brazil is concerned, we bring in players who genuinely want to come here and buy into an ambitious project, and we respect that a great deal.

    We must respect these players because many Ukrainians have been forced to leave the country, while they choose to come to Shakhtar and fight for the club and for Ukraine. We really appreciate that.

    Together with our president, we will never change our philosophy. We will continue on our path."

  • “Come on Cagliari, always! Let’s organise a friendly match”

    What memories do you have of Cagliari and your time in Sardinia? Do you have an anecdote from that period? Have you been following your former team-mate Pisacane's work?

    "Cagliari and Sardinia stir extraordinary emotions in me. Forza Cagliari, always! They will always be in my heart. They have extraordinary people, an extraordinary president and fantastic people working at the club. I also had strong team-mates such as Pavoletti, Barella, Cigarini, Padoin and João Pedro.

    I have many friends there. And of course Fabio Pisacane is a great friend. He is an important manager and is doing an exceptional job with Cagliari. I’m very happy for both Cagliari and Fabio. I’m just waiting for the moment when I can return to Cagliari to visit them and perhaps even arrange a friendly between Cagliari and Shakhtar there."

  • The role of the sporting director

    How is the sporting director's role changing? Many Italian clubs continue to make changes from one season to the next, as Roma and Juventus have done. Others, such as AC Milan, have opted to go without a sporting director for now.

    "I think that, naturally, the sporting director has enormous responsibilities when it comes to players and managers, but also for the entire system.

    I don’t know why some clubs have decided to change managers or management structures, so I can’t really comment on that. I know it isn’t an easy job. The responsibilities are enormous, but this is our job and part of our lives. We are professionals."

  • “AI and data are all well and good, but in the transfer market, scouts’ eyes matter”

    With the arrival of American investment funds, clubs seem increasingly inclined to use data and artificial intelligence to make transfer decisions. Is that really the case?

    "Yes, the world has changed. Technology advances every day, and football has changed too. Many things are different from the past. We value all the databases and anything else that can help us. But we value our scouts too.

    We watch matches and players in person. Our scouts attend a number of matches and follow players closely. We have many scouts doing this work. Our head scout is Salvatore Monaco.

    We make around 80% of our decisions based on our instincts and what we see for ourselves. All the other tools help us, of course, but they cannot replace our own eyes and the work of our scouts."

  • Transfer market tips

    Finally, any transfer tips for us? If you could sign a Serie A player you think could take the next step and reach the highest level, who would you choose? Which of your players, Alisson, Vinicius Tobias, Kauã Elias or Newerton, would most interest one of Italy's big clubs? Perhaps Inter in particular?

    "If I had the chance to sign someone from Italy, I’d say my brother Luka Modrić first, then Barella or Calhanoglu. There are lots of excellent players in Italy.

    As for our team, we have many outstanding talents: Alisson, Bruninho, Kauã, Vinícius, Azevedo, Isaqe, Marlon and many others. I think they’ll play for big clubs one day: perhaps Inter, perhaps Juventus, perhaps Chelsea. I don’t know, but they’re on the right track."



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INT

Champions League

21 Oct 2026

SHK

SHK