Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie provides latest update regarding VAR after meeting with Safa NEC - 'I am hugely impressed'

Gayton McKenzieClifton MabasaSports Minister Gayton McKenzie provides latest update regarding VAR after meeting with Safa NEC - 'I am hugely impressed'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSouth AfricaCongoSouth Africa vs CongoAfrica Cup of Nations QualificationOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCLocal football lovers have been calling for the introduction of VAR in the PSL and McKenzie has been working tirelessly to make it happen.