Sphiwe Tshabalala explains why Relebohile Mofokeng is thriving at Orlando Pirates while Kaizer Chiefs youngsters struggle at a club without 'structure or identity'
The Buccaneers teenage star is enjoying a superb breakthrough season and has even been included in the Bafana Bafana squad.
- Mofokeng has been one of Pirates key players
- This comes as Chiefs youngsters struggle to make an impact
- Shabba explains why it is like that