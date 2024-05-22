Wandile Duba & Relebohile Mofokeng GFX USE THISBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Sphiwe Tshabalala explains why Relebohile Mofokeng is thriving at Orlando Pirates while Kaizer Chiefs youngsters struggle at a club without 'structure or identity'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport UnitedCape Town Spurs vs Kaizer ChiefsCape Town SpursKaizer ChiefsRelebohile MofokengMduduzi ShabalalaWandile Duba

The Buccaneers teenage star is enjoying a superb breakthrough season and has even been included in the Bafana Bafana squad.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mofokeng has been one of Pirates key players
  • This comes as Chiefs youngsters struggle to make an impact
  • Shabba explains why it is like that
Article continues below

Editors' Picks