Sphephelo Sithole, Bafana Bafana, February 2024Getty
Michael Madyira

Sphephelo Sithole: Agent confirms Serie A interest in Bafana Bafana Afcon 2023 star

Premier Soccer LeagueSouth AfricaTondelaTransfersMafra vs TondelaMafraLiga Portugal 2Sphephelo SitholeAfrica Cup of NationsSerie A

Bafana Bafana midfielder Sphephelo Sithole could be on the move after attracting interest from Serie A, his agent has confirmed.

  • Sithole was a key player for Bafana at Afcon
  • He featured in all seven games
  • He is now a wanted man in Italy

