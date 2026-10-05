Luciano Spalletti, Juventus manager, gave an interview to Tuttosport. Here is the second part, after the first was published yesterday:
ON JUVENTUS AND THE FANS - "Juventus give you no rights and judge you by what you are willing to give every day. In football you can win with just one shot on target, but it is impossible to earn the fans' respect without deserving it. We will have to be up to the task and make people proud of us: let’s tear up the pitch and wear out the ball, then we’ll see where this attitude takes us."