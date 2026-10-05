ON HIS SON - "When I arrived at Juve, my son Federico said to me: 'Are you really coming here? OK, then I'm the one leaving.' He was already here as a scout and now he has gone to Genoa. He didn't want to be linked to me, he had to have his own path as a talent scout and he really did leave. He had told me that clearly."





ON LAST SEASON - "What hurt me most about last season? Not maintaining the very high level we showed for almost the entire season: it cost us the Champions League."





ON CARNEVALI - "Professionalism, friendship and hugs bind us. The directors, including Massara and Ottolini, are competent and reliable. That's enough for me to feel good"







