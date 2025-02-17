Spain superstar Jenni Hermoso takes centre stage as adidas drop new away kits for Euro 2025 - with fresh looks for the world champions, Germany & Italy
adidas has revealed its new away kits for the 2025 European Championship, with world champions Spain among the six nations to get new looks.
- adidas drop new away kits for six Euro 2025 teams
- World champions Spain among those to get new looks
- Tournament kicks off in Switzerland in July