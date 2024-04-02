Soweto Derby: Wounded Orlando Pirates seek redemption to close in on PSL second-place but confident Moroka Swallows are no pushovers

This Wednesday, the original Soweto Derby featuring the Dube Birds and the Buccaneers promises a fierce battle as both teams strive for victory.

The Buccaneers will be determined to secure maximum points to raise their hands to reclaim second place in the Premier Soccer League standings, following their setback with a 2-1 loss to Sekhukhune United on Saturday, March 30th, which dropped them to fourth position.

Meanwhile, the Dube Birds delivered a formidable message to the Sea Robbers with a 1-0 victory over Cape Town Spurs.

As Swallows exude confidence and Pirates face pressure to rebound, GOAL provides a preview of this crucial league showdown.