Soweto Derby: Impressive Kaizer Chiefs claim bragging rights with Orlando Pirates win

BackpagepixClifton MabasaSoweto Derby: Impressive Kaizer Chiefs claim bragging rights with Orlando Pirates winPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs U23In an entertaining Soweto Derby on Sunday, Amakhosi claimed the bragging rights as they were too strong for the Buccaneers. Cossa and Hlongwane score during DerbyAmakhosi claim the bragging rights